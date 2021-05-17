Raymond Announces An End-To-Endless Intralogistics Solutions Portfolio

GREENE, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation is unveiling a suite of complete intralogistics solutions to help material handling operations stay efficient and productive in today's competitive landscape. From forklifts and telematics to operator assist technologies and energy solutions, Raymond offers material handling operations a single source for innovative products, best-in-class service, and software-based, data-powered solutions.

"Our total-solutions approach empowers all facets of an operation to succeed by providing complete facility visibility through smarter, more connected and more efficient processes and technologies," said Michael Field, president and CEO of Raymond. "We're excited to demonstrate that Raymond is much more than a forklift company by showcasing our capabilities as a single-source provider for end-to-endless intralogistics solutions."

Intralogistics solutions offer the tools and technologies needed to optimize warehousing operations, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities. The experts within Raymond's Solutions and Support Centers identify solutions and tailor recommendations that are the right fit for an operation's unique needs. Lift trucks, conveyors, robotics, maintenance and picking solutions are all examples of end-to-endless intralogistics solutions that optimize, integrate and manage the logistical physical flows of supply, production and distribution within material handling operations.

"We're making it easier than ever before for our customers to understand the complete range of solutions Raymond offers," said Dave Norton, vice president of customer solutions and support. "We're proud to share a new portfolio of resources, including brochures, videos and white papers to help material handling professionals learn more about how intralogistics solutions can optimize, connect and automate their operations."

Raymond's full portfolio of intralogistics solutions include: Material Handling Equipment —Solutions to help handle, stack and store goods more efficiently. Solutions include forklifts, energy products, racking and storage, dock and door equipment, conveyors and carousels.

Connected Technologies —Solutions that move organizations forward with scalable, flexible and intelligent warehouse technologies and bring visibility across all departments. Solutions include telematics, labor management systems, asset and maintenance management systems, training reinforcement and supervisory tools, virtual reality and e-learning technologies, real-time location systems, and operator assist technologies.

Automation —Solutions that make production and distribution processes quicker, easily repeatable, consistent and cost-effective while maximizing existing labor and resources. Solutions include automated guided vehicles, automated storage and retrieval, robotics, and consulting services.

Support Services —Raymond's experienced consultants, application engineers and automation systems experts are available to help simplify the integration and implementation process. Solutions include lean management, data analysis, engineering services, consulting, lift truck and equipment maintenance, and financing.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation's intralogistics solutions, visit www.raymondcorp.com/intralogistics or call 800-235-7200.

