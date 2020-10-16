Raw Travel Kicks Off Season Eight With New Episodes

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV) announced today that Raw Travel® is kicking off the first of 20 original brand-new episodes for an eighth consecutive season this weekend, October 17th & 18th. The first-run, syndicated T.V. series' Season Eight will be exhibited in over 173 cities representing 95% of the USA.

Thanks to a busy shooting schedule pre-pandemic, Raw Travel will be rolling out an entire season of original, first-run content. After a 7th consecutive season of audience and distribution growth, the show has defied the broader-based television industry trends. Home-bound travel fans are craving elusive, safe travel experiences months after the pandemic first hit U.S. shores, and the travel TV genre is perhaps more popular than ever.

Kicking things off this weekend has Raw Travel host and producer Robert G. Rose embarking on a solo, urban exploration of the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta, Indonesia . Forthcoming episodes include visits to Lithuania, Ukraine, Turkey, Colombia, Indonesia, Jamaica, Ethiopia, the country of Georgia, and some limited, domestic U.S. travel.

As in past seasons, the show continues with sub-themes of "Going Solo" and "Buddy Road Trips," as well as more traditional, authentic travel. "Voluntourism" (giving back) and "Ecotourism," as well as authentic cultural experiences, will also continue to be the show's recurring, over-arching themes.

"While our goal is to inspire viewers to travel, I am in hopes that we can offer a bit of escape and hope until travelers can safely again visit the neighbors," says Producer Robert G. Rose. "The travel industry has been hit especially hard by this epidemic. People are suffering. But I also believe this is an opportunity to re-set and address problems such as over-tourism and environmental sustainability issues so that the industry can come back smarter. We want to be at the forefront of that effort," Rose added.

The show currently airs each weekend in the USA on over 200 broadcast affiliates such as WNYW Fox 5 & WWOR My9 in New York, KCBS 2 & KCAL 9 in Los Angeles, WFLD Fox 32 & WPWR 50 in Chicago, etc., with multiple airings each week in most major markets.

In addition to domestic growth, Raw Travel continues to expand its international footprint on various outlets worldwide. Raw Travel is also exhibited on several In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) offerings on airlines such as American, Delta, Air Canada, Virgin America , and more.

Raw Travel's official Season 8 trailer is at RawTravelTrailer.com and RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TVRaw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in over 173 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories ( Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution and internationally. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUPAIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

