Raw Sugar Living Debuts PRO Remedy™ Line Exclusively At Sally Beauty

New color protecting product line along with Raw Sugar's fan favorite signature Hair Care Collection available now at SallyBeauty.com and in Sally Beauty Supply stores nationwide.

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raw Sugar Living, a self-care lifestyle brand, has just launched its new color enhancing line, PRO Remedy™, exclusively in Sally Beauty retail stores nationwide, and on SallyBeauty.com. Raw Sugar's mission to make clean and healthy living more affordable for all has just expanded to color care. Complementing this exciting launch, Sally Beauty will also carry the brand's fan favorite, solution-driven signature hair care collection.

PRO Remedy is a daily hair care regimen for those who routinely color their hair and are seeking specially formulated products to help protect and maintain healthy hair between salon visits. Especially ideal after destructive treatments involving hair colorants, over-bleaching and heat styling stress, PRO Remedy was designed to assist with nourishing damaged, splinted and shafted bonds, and to strengthen weakened and dull hair. Ranging from a reconstructive shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo, to a leave-in balm and primer mist, the entire line is made with Cold Pressed extracts, plant-derived ingredients and nourishing botanicals, and also is free of SLS/SLES Sulfates, Parabens & Phthalates, and is Cruelty free and Vegan.

"As a company built on love and kindness, we are committed to always providing the highest quality earth-friendly hair and personal care products that support our belief that all of us are as beautiful as we feel," said Donda Mullis, Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living. "Our PRO Remedy line was conceived as a direct response to consumer demand and supports our philanthropic Raw Sugar Initiative, which to date has donated over 15 million bars of soap to those in need."

The fast-growing Raw Sugar brand has continued to nationally blanket best-in-class retail stores, since their inception six years ago. While touting premium products, Raw Sugar's collections are evolved and crafted with clean skin and hair loving plant-derived ingredients attached with a mission to do good and give back. The brand strategically chose Sally Beauty to debut Raw Sugar's PRO Remedy™ line.

"Sally Beauty is known for leading the beauty supply channel with salon-quality products, which is why we knew that our partnership would be so synergistic," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living.

"As a leader in the hair color category, Sally Beauty is thrilled to continue the expansion of our offerings with the addition of Raw Sugar Pro Remedy," said Pamela Kohn, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Sally Beauty Supply. "At a time when high-quality at-home hair care is of the upmost importance to our customers, Sally Beauty takes great pride in being the go-to, trusted resource."

About Raw Sugar Living:

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle personal care brand that makes clean, premium and healthy living products affordably. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles' message and 'Living Purely Unfiltered' tagline. Through their social give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, the company has donated millions of bars of soap (and counting!). Learn more: RawSugarLiving.com

Media Contact:Cherry Thongthavikiat Associate Creative Director Cherry@RawSugarLiving.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raw-sugar-living-debuts-pro-remedy-line-exclusively-at-sally-beauty-301185494.html

SOURCE Raw Sugar Living