Ravn Alaska Commences Cabin Disinfection Procedures On Dash 8 Aircraft With Autonomous UVC Disinfecting Robot Manufactured By Aero Hygenx

RAY, the robot delivers high-frequency UVC light that destroys up to 99.9% of pathogens - including the COVID-19 virus.

Images relating to this release are available at: https://dehavilland.com/en/media

OTTAWA, ON and TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Ravn Alaska has introduced RAY, the autonomous robot to disinfect its Dash 8 aircraft cabins between flights. Designed and manufactured by aero hygenx inc. in Canada, with support from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada ("De Havilland Canada"), the robot emits ultraviolet-C (UVC) light to provide consistent, sustainable and chemical-free disinfection of cabin air and surfaces between flights. Ravn Alaska, which operates 10 Dash 8-100 aircraft manufactured by De Havilland Canada, is one of the first airlines to utilize the robot on regional aircraft.

RAY delivers high-frequency UVC light that destroys up to 99.9% of pathogens - including the COVID-19 virus. The use of UVC light reduces the need for frequent chemical-based disinfection that could impact aircraft interior surfaces and sensitive equipment, and leave residues that may come into contact with passengers and crew.

"We are enhancing our ability to keep our passengers safe by including the chemical-free disinfection method provided by RAY among the procedures we are utilizing to sanitize our Dash 8 aircraft," said Rob McKinney, Chief Executive Officer, Ravn Alaska. "We anticipate that RAY will be a valuable asset to our airline and for other airlines around the world, as together we seek to rebuild passenger confidence and help our industry recover."

"The transportation industry has been brought to its knees as a result of the pandemic. Now, more than ever, rapid, consistent, safe, chemical-free disinfection of air and surfaces is vital for employee and passenger safety in the fight against current and future pandemics," said Arash Mahin, Chief Executive Officer, aero hygenx. "We are grateful for the support De Havilland Canada provided to optimize RAY for use in the Dash 8 Series aircraft. We are confident operators will see significant savings compared to traditional chemical-based cleaning methods."

"We look forward to seeing the deployment of many more UVC-light emitting, RAY robots among operators of Dash 8 aircraft," said Robert Mobilio, Vice President, Engineering and Quality, De Havilland Canada. "De Havilland Canada has been working throughout the pandemic to help our operators with solutions that assist in returning airline fleets to service, so we were happy to support aero hygenx in customizing RAY for use on regional aircraft and are very pleased that a long-time Dash 8 operator such as Ravn is part of this journey."

Optimized for use on Dash 8 Series aircraft, RAY delivers the required UVC dosage and 360° coverage throughout the cabin, lavatories and crew area. The disinfection procedure between flights on Dash 8 Series aircraft can be completed in under five minutes. Unlike traditional, chemical-based cleaning methods, no additional time is required for chemicals to dissipate before crew and passengers can board the aircraft. RAY is monitored continuously through HygenX Stream, and operators can access valuable key metrics and reports related to fleet disinfection, unit health monitoring and predictive maintenance. HygenX Stream also facilitates the customization of the level of disinfection based on flight duration and regional risk factors. It also provides the ability to integrate into operators' mobile Apps in order to boost passenger confidence.

About Ravn Alaska

Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services 14 communities across Alaska. The airline provides daily flights aboard its safety-rated De Havilland Dash 8-100 fleet, charter flights and cargo shipments. Visit https://ravnalaska.com/ to book a flight and learn more about Ravn.

About aero hygenx

aero hygenx is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, where it has developed and manufactures its revolutionary autonomous UVC robot called RAY. Its founders and executives have a passion for the aviation industry and a combined 80+ years of experience in safety and quality management, airline operations, software, electrical engineering and electromagnetics. The company's vision is to instill confidence in passengers to travel again and set a new precedent in the transportation disinfecting industry. www.aerohygenx.com

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8 Series aircraft (Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft), as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. De Havilland Canada is a part of the Longview Aviation Capital family of companies. https://dehavilland.com

De Havilland, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada