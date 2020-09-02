Raven Industries Earns Certification As A Great Place To Work®

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology, certification confirms at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Raven Industries. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified," said Nicole Freesemann, Vice President of Human Resources. "The Raven culture is something we are extremely proud of, and our team members reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and their jobs. We know that when our team members have a high-trust experience every day, they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers."

Surveyed with the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Survey in August 2020, 85 percent of team members at Raven say it is a great place to work, versus 59 percent at a typical company. The following statements were also confirmed:

90 percent: I'm proud to tell others I work here.

89 percent: When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.

89 percent: When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

88 percent: People care about each other here.

"We congratulate Raven Industries on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Learn more about Raven's award-winning culture and career opportunities at ravenind.com/careers.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (RAVN) - Get Report is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read " A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005171/en/