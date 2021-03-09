Raven Industries Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it will issue its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Following the release, the Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. To join the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 393-0676. Alternatively, the call may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.ravenind.com. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the event will be archived on the Company's website.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (RAVN) - Get Report provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company's groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

