Raven Autonomy™ Names The JRT Agency® Global Communications Agency Of Record

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven Industries, Inc., the leader in precision agriculture solutions, has selected the JRT agency® as agency of record for Raven Autonomy™, a key strategic growth platform for Raven Applied Technology, after a nationwide agency review.

What really stood out about JRT was their ability to move quickly against our immediate marketing goals.

JRT, a fully integrated communications agency, will support Raven Autonomy's global brand positioning and marketing strategy. The focus is elevating awareness and creating excitement for its revolutionary technology innovations in driverless AG technology and autonomous agriculture, and how it is communicated to new and existing customers around the world.

"What really stood out about JRT was their ability to move quickly against our immediate marketing goals while providing an actionable strategic path forward," said Nick Langerock, Director of Strategic Marketing at Raven Industries. "We set out to Solve Great Challenges and our Driverless Ag Technology is powered by our incredible advancements in machine control technology. JRT made it very clear that brave and bold will lead the way in the market and we strongly agree."

"With significant investments and recent acquisitions in place, now is the time for Raven Autonomy to build a leadership position in providing precision agriculture solutions and position itself as the bonafide leader in autonomous solutions," said Mark Bellissimo, Chief Executive Officer at the JRT agency ®. "We are thrilled to be working alongside Raven as the technology solutions leader to uniquely position them as the 'one to watch' for what is coming next in Autonomy."

The JRT agency ® will work closely with Raven Autonomy™ supporting key branding, marketing and messaging initiatives, including traditional and digital advertising, website and collateral development, virtual and trade show experiences, PR and media relations.

About The JRT agency ®

The JRT agency ® is a thoroughly modern communications company that moves brands at the speed of the customer. Although 46 years old, JRT always thinks like a start-up, providing a portfolio of digital-first services, including brand strategy, advertising, desktop and mobile platform development, B2B, B2C, multimedia creative, production, data management, environmental image engineering, influencer and experiential marketing, and more. To learn more, visit www.thejrtagency.com.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (RAVN) - Get Report is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

Raven Applied Technology is helping feed a growing population by delivering impactful technology that improves agricultural efficiency for custom applicators and growers around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, and wireless and logistics technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products and solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields. http://ravenprecision.com

Media Contact: Louise HackettThe JRT AgencyDirector, Public Relations louhackett@thejrtagency.com 248.494.1006

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raven-autonomy-names-the-jrt-agency-global-communications-agency-of-record-301242909.html

SOURCE The JRT agency