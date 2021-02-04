Raven Adds Smooth-Edge Technology To Extruded Geomembranes

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films division has incorporated new smooth-edge technology onto its 7-layer barrier extrusion line for the production of 23' wide textured sheet geomembranes.

The new smooth-edge extrusion process creates a high-quality smooth surface edge on the top side, bottom side, or on both sides of double-side textured products. This new technology increases the thermal fusion welding surface and weld integrity of the Company's 23' wide single- and double-side textured HydraLine™ products in thicknesses of 30-80 mil (0.75 mm-2.0 mm), including:

HDT-Series high-density polyethylene (HDPE) geomembranes.

LLT-Series linear-low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) geomembranes.

The Raven HydraLine™ HDT- and LLT-Series are designed with a textured surface for more challenging applications that require increased friction angles to provide higher stability on steep slopes, stabilization for earthen and secondary geosynthetics, and increased work-site safety.

"We are excited about this new addition to our textured HydraLine™ seamless products; this enhancement will provide our customers with major upside in quality welds and reduced labor while installing our products in the field," said Tim Hart, Directory of Sales for Raven Engineered Films. "This product line was designed with our customers top of mind, offering a competitive price point advantage to significantly drive their sales and market share in the geosynthetics space."

This complex line enhancement was accomplished in just over 12 months — including design, build, and installation time to complete — and its massive 66-inch extrusion die body weighs in at over 10,000 lbs. With an annual output capacity of 16 million pounds, this multi-layer line is capable of producing smooth 23' seamless geomembranes along with complex multi-layer barrier structures for the effective containment of hazardous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in liquid, solid, odor and gas form.

Raven HydraLine™ textured geomembranes are manufactured in a quality environment under a stringent ISO 9001 certified management system and tested in an accredited GAI-LAP laboratory to meet and exceed the GRI-GM13 and GM17 industry performance standards, respectively. Raven textured HydraLine™ is formulated for high tear and puncture resistance and includes a 20-year manufacturer warranty for long-term protection from thermal oxidation and ultraviolet degradation.

Raven is an innovator in developing and manufacturing lighter, thinner, stronger polymer film and sheeting solutions to help solve application and product challenges across the globe. Contact Raven for additional information and a product quotation at +1 (800) 635-3456. Raven produces all HydraLine™ products from its centrally-located facility in Sioux Falls, S.D., providing for virtually two-day shipments across the nation with quick order and delivery timelines.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (RAVN) - Get Report provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company's groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

About Raven Engineered Films, Inc.

Raven Engineered Films, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raven Industries, Inc. Raven Engineered Films has established a well-known reputation for manufacturing and supplying high performance flexible films and sheeting to major markets throughout the United States and abroad. Raven Engineered Films is a U.S. manufacturer committed to producing essential film and sheeting to protect Earth's resources. The company is dedicated to developing targeted product solutions that not only solve precise application challenges but integrate sustainable environmental design practices for long-range performance. Raven Engineered Films' world-class manufacturing operations include six locations nationwide, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and proven product expertise to provide the most innovative and targeted product solutions in the industry. All Raven products are produced in a quality-controlled environment under a stringent ISO 9001 certified management system. Capabilities include multi-layer blown sheeting, reinforced cast/lamination, conversion, custom fabrication, geosynthetics design-build expertise and certified installation services through Raven CLI Construction, Inc. Raven welcomes all product inquiries and can be reached at +1 (800) 635-3456. Learn more about Raven Engineered Films at https://ravenefd.com.

Raven Engineered Films Brands

Raven Engineered Films markets products under the following brand names: Absolute Barrier®, BioFlex™, Dura-Skrim®, FeedFresh®, FeedPro-G™, FlexForm®, Fortress™, GrainMax™, Hydro-Cap®, HydraFlex®, HydraLine™, Protector™, Rufco®, SealFresh® Gold™, SoilSeal™, VaporBlock®, VaporBlock® Plus™, VaporSafe®, WebNet™, and Ziliant®.

