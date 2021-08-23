RAVE Reviews Releases Rankings Of The Best Surfing Beaches In The US

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website focused on data-driven reviews, is proud to publish a ranking of the 25 Best Surfing Beaches in America. You can view the full list here: https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/best-surfing-beaches-usa/

Surfing was born in Hawaii, imported to California, and spread all over the world with all of the pop-culture power the United States has to offer. So even though surfers may trek to Australia, Asia, and anywhere else there are waves, surfing always comes home. Rave Reviews takes pride in reviewing the very best in entertainment, travel, and products, and nothing brings all of those together like surfing. That's why Rave has turned its eye on the best surfing beaches in the US and its territories. From the Pacific to the Atlantic, from the top of the map to the bottom, Rave Reviews is bringing readers the best of the best.

The Top 25 Surfing Beaches in America are:

1. Huntington Beach, California2. Kaanapali, Maui, Hawaii3. Santa Cruz, California4. Waikiki, Honolulu5. Cocoa Beach, Florida6. Ventura, California7. Nags Head, North Carolina8. Jacksonville Beach, Florida9. San Clemente, California10. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina11. Dana Point, California12. Ocean City, New Jersey13. Aguadilla, Puerto Rico14. Virginia Beach, Virginia15. Folly Beach, South Carolina16. Haleiwa, Island of Hawaii17. Half Moon Bay, California18. Ocean Beach, San Diego, California19. La Jolla, California20. Hermosa Beach, California21. Montauk, New York22. Venice, Florida23. North Shore, Kauai, Hawaii24. Jenson Beach, Florida25. Playa Middles Isabela, Puerto Rico

To rank the best surfing beaches in the USA, the Rave Reviews team considered locations across the continental US, Hawaii, and the US islands. Beaches are scores on a 100-point scale across three factors:

The Waves' Ride-ability Factor

The consistency and swell size of the waves

Amazing geographical location

As author and editor William Kennedy puts it, "Surfing is the type of sport that lends itself to travel." "Watching other surfers negotiate the waves at the best Hawaiian surf spots is essential to mastering the sport, but the best surfing spots for you can only be the most awe-inspiring, the spots where the waves crash uniquely, offering you an irresistible challenge," the author states; "In fact, many surfing legends have been developed on a surfer's personal quest to finding surfing heaven on earth." Rave knows that surfing is multi-faceted, and the best surfing beaches are "best" from a lot of different perspectives.

"The beauty of the above-noted surfing destinations is that they offer consistent, challenging waves - often in a unique way. Ultimately, this creates surfing magic," Kennedy writes. "And while most travelers tend to associate the sport of surfing with the summer and Palm Trees, some of the best rides and waves can be found in places as far north as New York, New Jersey, and Virginia." One of the goals of the Rave Reviews ranking, in fact, is to help readers find not only the most obvious contenders like Maui and Huntington Beach, but also the "little-known, obscure surfing beaches" that they might otherwise overlook.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE ReviewsWeb: http://www.ravereviews.org/ Phone: 541-225-4959Email: 317054@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rave-reviews-releases-rankings-of-the-best-surfing-beaches-in-the-us-301359161.html

SOURCE RAVE Reviews