RatPac Entertainment Acquires Exclusive Life Rights Of Jaime Rogozinski, Founder Of WallStreetBets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RatPac Entertainment announced today the acquisition of the exclusive life rights of Jaime and Joel Rogozinski, the men behind infamous Reddit page, WallStreetBets, including the film, television, documentary and podcast rights, which will be financed by RatPac. Jaime Rogozinski successfully predicted the recent historic stock market exploitation and havoc caused by the masses of retail traders banding together to take on Wall Street insiders, resulting in catastrophic short squeezes and tens of billions of dollars changing hands over just a few days.

RatPac also acquired the rights to Jaime Rogozinski's recent book, "WallStreetBets: How Boomers Made the World's Biggest Casino for Millennials," that foreshadowed this financial and cultural phenomenon.

Rogozinski provides the seminal and definitive account of events and inner workings of WallStreetBets that led to the recent stock market frenzy. After creating and while moderating WallStreetBets for years, he has amassed a trove of information, documentation and anecdotes necessary to recreate in detail every facet of this amazing story of human empowerment and uprising, which include highlights and behind-the-scenes accounts of the most explosive events, including his removal as moderator of the subReddit site r/WallStreetBets.

Brett Ratner will produce the feature film. Michael Smith Liss and Ignacio Figueras, who brought the project to RatPac, will co-executive produce. Kasia Nabialczyk will be the executive producer in charge of production for RatPac Entertainment.

Joel and Jaime Rogozinski were represented by Robert Strent at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

RatPac Entertainment was represented by Sky Moore at Greenberg Glusker LLLP.

