Rational Vaccines Announces Launch Of New Website

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rational Vaccines, a live-attenuated vaccine biotech firm based in Cambridge, Mass., announced the launch of its new website, https://rationalvaccines.com/. In addition to information about the company and its executive and scientific leadership, visitors to the site will find technical and medical information on:

The rational, live-attenuated virus design and approach to vaccine development.

The successful history of live-attenuated viral vaccines in making a worldwide impact.

The company's proprietary technology and how it differentiates their vaccine's effectiveness, particularly within the individual immune system.

Facts and figures on herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) and herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2) and related infections, including symptoms, related morbidities and the potential devastating effects on infants born to infected mothers.

Rational Vaccines' current vaccine pipeline.

Rational Vx is also joining the battle against COVID-19 with a serological assay currently in development.

The site also provides a resource page of published research.

About Rational Vaccines

Rational Vaccines develops rationally engineered, live attenuated viral immunotherapeutic and prophylactic vaccine candidates, particularly focused on combating all diseases resulting from herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) and herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2) infections. Led by our team of world-renowned scientists and closely following all regulatory guidelines, the company currently has seven vaccine candidates in the pipeline. We are confident our team and technology will revolutionize the treatment, prevention, and diagnosis of herpes and herpes-related diseases so we can bring hope and healing to a world ravaged by this deadly disease. Based in Cambridge, MA, Rational Vx is also joining the battle against COVID-19 with a serological assay currently in development, and a future COVID-19 vaccine planned. For more information go to https://rationalvaccines.com or email information@rationalvaccines.com.

