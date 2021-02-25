Rashad Khazi Syed MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rashad Khazi Syed MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Cardiac Electrophysiologist for his professional excellence in the field of Medicine and at Ascension Columbia St.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rashad Khazi Syed MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Cardiac Electrophysiologist for his professional excellence in the field of Medicine and at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee.

Located in Milwaukee County, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons offers a full spectrum of personalized, compassionate healthcare services. The doctors and nurse practitioners provide a wide range of services, including family-focused care, heart care, women's health, and rehabilitation therapy. The ER is 24/7, and their four urgent care clinics in Milwaukee County take walk-ins and have extended evening hours.

Dr. Rashad Khazi Syed is a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons for the past six years. He specializes in cardiac rhythm disturbances and implantable cardiac devices and offers valuable knowledge and experience to his community. In addition to his clinical interests, Dr. Syed has conducted research throughout his career, including basic science research at the Mayo Clinic, and is published.

