Rare Sugar Market Value To Cross $1.65 Billion By 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Rare sugar Industry is expected to register over 4% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, owing to growing demand of functional foods & beverages offering low-calorie intake.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rare sugar market revenue is expected to surpass USD 1.65 Billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for high performance and low-calorie sugar owing to increasing awareness for health and fitness along with increasing health care cost is anticipated to propel the market share.

The rare sugar industry from cosmetics and personal care is projected to register over 4.5% CAGR through 2026, with increasing leap application in the cosmetic product as one of the significant reasons supporting market outlook. Rare sugar has antioxidant properties that help promote healthy skin. The increasing geriatric population and number of beauty conscious people have led to an increasing demand for high-quality ingredients. A steady shift toward instant acting and high-quality performance cosmetic is projected to propel product demand.

Some major findings of the rare sugar market report include:

Steady shift of consumers towards dietary supplements and functional food and beverages soars market demand in order to add nutrients and lower the risk of health issues.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases & obesity along with changing consumer perceptions towards overall health and wellness is likely to boost market demand.

Cosmetologist applications having leap faith in the rare sugar industry due to increasing demand for anti-aging and moisture-retaining cosmetics.

The rare sugar market from allulose is projected to grow with CAGR of over 9.6% through 2026 as it helps to lower the sugar level in the blood.

Growing demand for zero-calorie or calorie products is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Industry players operating in the market are continuously in research and development activities aiming to offer low-cut calorie products and exhilarate an ever-rising demand from consumers.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are zuChem, Douglas Laboratories, TATE & LYLE, Specom Biochemical, DuPont, Sanwa Starch , Matsutani Chemical Industry, Bonumose, Naturesupplies, Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical, CJ CheilJedang, Samyang Corporation, Ingredion and others.

Rare Sugar Market By Product (D-Mannose, Allulose, Tagatose, D-Xylose, L-Arabinose, L-Fucose), Application (Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The Asia Pacific rare sugar market is anticipated to achieve over 4.3% CAGR through 2026, owing to increasing demand for functional and dietary supplements by millennials or consumers that are opting for weight management. Increasing consumer awareness of potential side effects of table sugar coupled with inclination to consume high-quality sugar products is the major driver boosting market trends. Rare sugar is widely used in manufacturing sweeteners owing to its low-calorie count & glycemic index, which makes the final preparation healthy. Allulose is widely utilized in manufacturing low-calorie natural sweeteners owing to its clean, sweet, and easily digestible nature. Sugar consumption in China was over 15 million metric tons in 2019, which shows a huge growth opportunity for rare sugar alternatives owing to rapid modernization and living standards.

D-Mannose is a naturally occurring sugar manufactured using biomass hydrolysates or wood base using aqueous chromatographic separation process. It is widely used in manufacturing pharmaceuticals owing to easily digestible nature and low calorific value. It is closely linked to glycose which also makes it compatible with manufacturing supplements. Thereby, it has massive demand in the pharmaceutical industry and concurrently supports rare sugar. It plays an important role in regulating metabolic actions and glycosylation of essential proteins.

Additionally, it is utilized in manufacturing medicines for urinary tract infections as it aids in ameliorating symptoms. Industry players are rapidly investing in manufacturing high-quality D-Mannose solutions to improve their brand equity and diversify product portfolio which is likely to augment rare sugar market statistics.

