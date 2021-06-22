Raptor Technologies® Partners With RapidSOS To Deliver Enhanced Emergency 911 Response To Schools

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies, the leader in school safety software, today announced a partnership with RapidSOS to make emergency data from the Raptor mobile panic alert product, Raptor Alert, available to 911 and first responders through the RapidSOS emergency response data platform. This partnership enhances the information Raptor Alert customers automatically provide 911 operators and first responders during school emergencies and improves the depth of integration with 911 center systems. Built-in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS's Platform securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) nationwide.

With this partnership, data from Raptor Alert will be delivered directly to ECCs with access to the RapidSOS Platform. This data includes the name of the school and building, the name of the caller, and additional information from the School Information System such as pictures or role, the type of emergency alert generated, and the real-time status, location, and headcount of students, staff, and visitors on the school's campus. This data empowers faster and more effective emergency response and provides first responders with the critical information they need to protect lives.

"Partnering with RapidSOS helps us deliver on the promise of protecting every child, every school, every day," said Gray Hall, CEO, Raptor Technologies. "Raptor Alert generates a great deal of critical data that first responders can use to save lives. By integrating our solutions to work together seamlessly, we empower 911 operators, dispatchers, and emergency personnel with a single source for mission-critical information that can help them respond to incidents faster than ever."

"We're united in our commitment to empowering safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide," said Jessica Reed, Vice President of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS. "Together with our RapidSOS Ready Emergency Community, we're providing people with an added layer of safety and security. We're also proud to support our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually."

With the launch of this solution, Raptor Alert will be recognized as RapidSOS Ready - allowing critical data to be sent directly to local 911 agencies in an emergency through the RapidSOS Platform. To learn more about the solution, visit www. raptortech.com/protect-your-school.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor is driven by our mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 35,000 K-12 U.S. schools to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, and emergency management software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

About RapidSOS, Inc.In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS supports first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

