Raptic Launches Made In America, Fully Biodegradable Phone Case Answering The Demand For Impact-Focused Products

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in manufacturing sophisticated, premium-crafted electronic accessories, Raptic today released Terrain, the newest phone case evolution created to meet rising consumer demand. Made in America with 100% biodegradable materials, Raptic Terrain will protect consumers' iPhone® 13 models, while also helping to protect the planet from harmful plastic waste. Terrain is a biodegradable case that doesn't look like a biodegradable case - the looks and performance consumers demand, the earth friendly design and production they want.

Terrain ( $39.99) marks Raptic's first entry into the sustainability category with a 100% biodegradable product made in America. Made in the USA also means better for the environment by eliminating carbon emissions from international transportation and reducing embodied emissions compared to international production. The commitment to reduce fossil fuel emissions and create a better standard in manufacturing impact includes:

Shortening the supply chain, eliminates international transportation, and utilizes fewer fossil fuels to minimize carbon footprints

Prevents landfills from being packed with harmful plastic waste due to its fully biodegradable design and product packaging

Normal plastic cases take hundreds to thousands of years to biodegrade; in lab testing Terrain biodegraded 22.5% in under 365 days

Terrain packaging is 100% recyclable and will fully biodegrade in under one year

Raptic Terrain offers a sleek, stylish, and attractive design, and incorporates a several features found in the brand's popular and well trusted phone case models. Even with an eco-friendly design, Raptic Terrain's performance is not comprised. It offers incredible military-grade protection and can survive a 10-foot drop onto concrete. As a benefit, Raptic Terrain allows for wireless charging for added flexibility and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

