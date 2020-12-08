RAPP Promotes John Gim To Global Chief Marketing Sciences Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAPP Worldwide, a global creative agency that builds direct, meaningful and high-value relationships between brands and people, announced today the promotion of John Gim to Global Chief Marketing Sciences Officer across RAPP Worldwide.

"I couldn't be more thrilled that we are elevating John into the role of Global Chief Marketing Sciences Officer," RAPP Global CEO, Marco Scognamiglio, said. "Throughout his five-year tenure with the RAPP organization, John has contributed significantly to our agency's growth and advancement in marketing sciences which has proven to be invaluable for our clients. With John at the helm, I look forward to seeing how the RAPP network continues to produce and scale our existing, market-leading IP, enabling our clients' growth and continually giving all of our brands a competitive edge."

Gim will continue to report to John Wells, President of RAPP LA/ Dallas, while also reporting to Scognamiglio for his global role. He will remain focused on his key clients and leading RAPP's Marketing Sciences Center of Excellence but will also be responsible for leading and bringing together the outstanding pool of marketing sciences experts, from across the RAPP offices globally, to share, iterate on and optimize the great work and IP that exists within the organization.

"It's a privilege to lead our practice forward, as we aim to help accelerate transformation for our clients," Gim said. "As the landscape of advertising and data continually and rapidly changes, it's a necessity now, more than ever, for brands to evolve and keep pace. I'm immensely proud of RAPP's talented people, our heritage and all that we've built and accomplished, but am all the more excited for our future - as we aim to push the boundaries in marketing sciences innovation and build stronger, more valuable partnerships with our clients."

During Gim's tenure at RAPP, he's served in various roles across the organization's Analytics and Marketing Sciences teams, worked with a variety of clients, and helped RAPP secure victories in various data driven award shows and data science competitions. Prior to joining RAPP, Gim lead analytics teams at agencies including Epsilon and TBWA\Chiat\Day.

About RAPP WorldwideRAPP is a global, data-driven creative community that builds direct, meaningful and high-value relationships between brands and people. At RAPP, with our unrivalled depth of expertise in first-party data, we've been observing and cataloguing real people's lives for 50 years. In today's world the balance of power has shifted, and customers are in control, which is why we put people and their preferences at the heart of the brand experience. With a talent base of more than 1,600 professionals in 17 offices, we help brands grow the value of real people by understanding what really matters and creating experiences that are right for real people, with real needs, in real time, creating marketing that matters. Our expertise in data and marketing sciences allows us to deliver our clients actionable human insight - an incredible understanding of genuine motivations, observed transactions and actual interactions. Our process reflects how real people think; we balance the left brain and the right, and we do our best work when we bring Precision and Empathy into balance. Building on our data foundation, RAPP delivers a range of capability across social, digital, customer experience and technology.

RAPP is proud to employ talented people across the US, the UK, Argentina, France, Germany, China, Singapore, Australia, Mexico, Thailand, Russia and Dubai, and we actively foster an inclusive workplace where diversity and individual differences are valued and leveraged to achieve our vision.

RAPP is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, a division of the DAS Group of Companies. To learn more, visit www.rapp.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing GroupOmnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - Get Report ( www.omnicomgroup.com), that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

