Rapiscan Systems Announces The Accelerate Secure Trade, Transport, And Events Summit March 29 - 30, 2022

Rapiscan Systems, leading provider of inspection technology and solutions for governments and commercial venues tasked with ensuring security is pleased to announce the Accelerate Secure Trade, Transport & Events Summit during the Rapiscan Systems Classic PGA TOUR Champions Golf Tournament, March 28 - April 3, 2022. Furthering education on the next generation of screening technology, the Summit will hold detailed discussions that solve the inefficiencies of inspection at every entry.

"We look forward to the Accelerate Secure Trade, Transport & Events Summit where our industry leaders have a chance to discuss important security topics during the Rapiscan Systems Classic," Ajay Mehra, President of Rapiscan Systems Cargo & Solutions Groupstated. Tweet This

During the week, participants will be learning about innovations for seaports, air cargo carriers, passenger airports and events helping to secure their customer's journey. The Summit will feature a demo of the data sharing program using the S2 Global integration platform CertScan® between US Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Gulfport and the Santo Tomás de Castilla Trade Port in Guatemala which was first agreed upon at the Rapiscan Systems Classic in 2019. Under the data sharing program, trade shipped from the port in Guatemala can be fast-tracked by US CBP upon arrival in Gulfport avoiding potential costly delays.

"Bringing together like-minded experts who solve our most difficult security challenges helps to modernize security infrastructure in our fast changing world," said Jonathan Fleming, President of S2 Global. "The Rapiscan Systems Classic is the perfect week to have these discussions."

Although cancelled in 2020, Rapiscan Systems continued to support the local Mississippi community in 2021 with a private Pro-Am to benefit the Birdies for Charity program. Since becoming the title sponsor in 2018, Rapiscan Systems has helped raise over $3.37 million for participating charities through its Birdies for Charity program.

"We are thrilled that the Rapiscan Systems Classic is coming back to the coast for 2022," said Foundation Board President Jonathan Jones."The local community will welcome summit attendees with our famous southern hospitality both around town and at the Grand Bear golf course. "

The Accelerate Secure Trade, Transport, and Events Summit will be held in person, but we won't forget those who may not be able to travel and will offer a virtual ticket too. To participate as a sponsor or attendee, please visit the official summit website, accelerate-summit.com and the Rapiscan Systems Classic website at rapiscansystemsclassic.com.

Rapiscan Systems, a subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc., is a leading global provider of security inspection solutions and along with, AS&E and S2 Global brands has more than 100,000 products and screening operations installed in over 150 countries. Rapiscan Systems has an extensive portfolio of Baggage and Parcel Inspection, Cargo and Vehicle Inspection, Hold Baggage Screening, People Screening, Trace Detection, Radiation Detection, Tray Return System and enhanced security solutions, which are supported by a global service network. Our screening solutions help secure ports, borders, military facilities, high-threat facilities, and checkpoints around the world to combat terrorism, drug smuggling, illegal immigration, and trade fraud. With our leading detection technology and industry experience, we meet demanding security requirements while offering customers outstanding value for their security inspection operations in trade, transport & events. For more information, visit www.rapiscansystems.com.

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Rapiscan Systems Classic March 28 - April 3, 2022

Accelerate Secure Trade, Transport & Events Summit March 29-30, 2022

