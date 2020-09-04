Rapidly Growing Digitization Is Driving Growth In The Location Based Advertising Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Location Based Advertising Market By Type (Push and Pull), By Application (Public Spaces, Retail Outlets and Airports & Others), By Content Type (Multimedia and Text), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Location Based Advertising Market size is expected to reach $163.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Location-based advertising includes online and offline strategies created to help businesses plan and execute marketing activities based on the geographical location of customers. The usage of consumer data to display relevant brand messages to a highly targeted audience is at the heart of location-based marketing. Localized marketing, also known as geo-marketing, is not a new idea. Businesses have always recognized the importance of marketing to people on the basis of their location. Owing to this, a number of brick-and-mortar businesses also send direct mailers, and that's why during the tax season, a lot of people can be seen wearing Statue of Liberty costumes on the roadside.Consumers have to opt-in to allow this kind of data to be available, and location-based marketing is therefore driven through the consumer's granted permissions. Relevance is also at the root of the approach. If a consumer dines in a restaurant, they might see an ad on their phone for an ice-cream shop only a block away. When a shopper is always in the Little League area on springtime Saturdays, and the data reveals that he hits the grocery store on Thursdays, so the location data has helped to come onto a conclusion that says Tuesday or Wednesday can be the perfect time to deliver a game-friendly snacks package.Rapidly growing digitalization across business verticals, increasing adoption of internet & GPS enabled mobile devices, and accelerated usage of customer data by advertisers are the key factors that drive demand growth for Location Based Advertising (LBA). Furthermore, the growing usage of social media by users and the move of advertisers from conventional banner ads to new channels have driven the use of LBA across industries. In addition, regulatory initiatives to ensure consumer health, the proliferation of new data sources and the changing marketing approach are expected to encourage demand development over the forecast period.Based on Type, the market is segmented into Push and Pull. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Public Spaces, Retail Outlets and Airports & Others. Based on Content Type, the market is segmented into Multimedia and Text. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ericsson AB (Placecast), Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Near Pte. Ltd., Telenity, Inc., Scanbuy, Inc., Foursquare Labs, Inc., Shopkick, Inc. (Trax), GroundTruth, Inc., and AdMoove SAS. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.2 Top Winning Strategies3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Jun - 2020, Jun) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Location Based Advertising Market by Type4.1 Global Location Based Advertising Push Market by Region4.2 Global Location Based Advertising Pull Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Location Based Advertising Market by Application5.1 Global Location Based Advertising Public Spaces Market by Region5.2 Global Location Based Advertising Retail Outlets Market by Region5.3 Global Location Based Advertising Airports & Others Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Location Based Advertising Market by Content Type6.1 Global Multimedia Location Based Advertising Market by Region6.2 Global Text Location Based Advertising Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Location Based Advertising Market by Region Chapter 8. Company Profiles

