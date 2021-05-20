RapidAI Unveils Prehospital Solution To Optimize Cross-Team Workflow And Improve Patient Care

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidAI , leading the next evolution of clinical decision making and workflow, today announced the launch of their Rapid prehospital workflow solution for stroke, which optimizes coordination between EMS providers and hospital care teams to help deliver patients the best care as fast as possible.

Recent studies show that every ten-minute delay in the hospital resulted in eight weeks of healthy life lost. Furthermore, every one-hour delay in the hospital resulted in 11 months of healthy life lost. With the new prehospital solution, RapidAI is helping care teams give healthy life back to patients by embracing the value of smart workflows.

By streamlining communication and synchronizing patient data, the RapidAI prehospital workflow apps, help both EMS and hospitals strengthen patient care from initial intake and assessment all the way to discharge and follow up. EMS teams using the prehospital workflow mobile app can follow a standardized stroke protocol and streamline data collection to help get patients to an appropriate hospital. Meanwhile, the hospital stroke team can use the prehospital workflow app to more easily collaborate with EMS in route by receiving and reviewing patient data, and starting the stroke workflow.

Laying the foundation for quicker, better care throughout every stage of the patient journey, the Rapid prehospital solution enables EMS providers to:

Establish and follow a standardized stroke protocol

Select appropriate hospitals for patient care

Share critical patient data with hospitals and specialists in real time

Receive feedback on patient outcomes

"Surviving a stroke can no longer be left to chance. Patients should not suffer unnecessarily because of practice variability, inadequate communication, and antiquated point-of-entry protocols for stroke," said Ryan A. McTaggart, MD, Director of Interventional Neuroradiology at Rhode Island Hospital. "The RapidAI prehospital app is a groundbreaking tool created and designed by EMS professionals and specialized stroke teams to eliminate bottlenecks in care so patients can return home to their loved ones without disability. It's the holy grail for prehospital and in-hospital stroke teams eager to do the best they can for these patients."

"The prehospital solution is a critical piece of our mission to revolutionize patient care for neurovascular and vascular diseases," said Don Listwin, President and CEO of RapidAI. "Inefficient processes have serious consequences, and we're thrilled to lead the charge on shifting this paradigm for good. We'll quickly evolve our prehospital solution beyond stroke to include STEMI and trauma. After all, a stronger workflow between EMS and care teams results in stronger patient care all around.

For more information about the new solution, please visit: https://www.rapidai.com/rapid-prehospital .

About RapidAIRapidAI is the worldwide leader in advanced neurovascular and vascular imaging and workflow. Based on intelligence gained over 2 million scans from more than 1,800 hospitals in over 60 countries, the Rapid® platform uses artificial intelligence to create high quality, advanced images from non-contrast CT, CT angiography, CT perfusion, CBCT angiography and MRI diffusion and perfusion scans. The Rapid imaging platform includes Rapid ICH, Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid CTA, Rapid LVO, Rapid CTP, Rapid for Angio and Rapid MRI. RapidAI also offers Rapid Aneurysm, a comprehensive aneurysm management platform. RapidAI empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions for stroke and aneurysm patients using clinically proven, data-driven technology. With its validated, trusted products developed by medical experts, clinicians worldwide are improving patient care and outcomes every day. For more information, visit www.RapidAI.com.

