Rapid7 Unveils Active Response Within Its Managed Detection And Response Service

Enhanced capabilities extend 24x7 end-to-end threat detection and response to help reduce attacker dwell time, accelerate time to response, and contain user and endpoint threats

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced the availability of Active Response within its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service , giving customers immediate response capabilities - initiated by Rapid7 MDR experts - to stop attacks in their environment. Active Response enables Rapid7's security operations center (SOC) to immediately contain specific users and endpoints on behalf of a customer, accelerating the time to response and minimizing potential damage.

Security teams face unprecedented challenges as the threat landscape increases in scope and complexity. Attacks have become more frequent, and the burdens placed on security teams in light of a predominantly remote workforce has opened the door for opportunistic attackers leveraging stolen credentials. Protecting the organization in today's environment has led to increased analyst fatigue with many organizations struggling to respond to both user and host threats in a timely manner.

With Active Response, Rapid7 MDR experts will take action on behalf of a customer day or night, providing real-time updates through email, text, ChatOps, phone, and within InsightIDR, the company's cloud-native incident detection and response solution. Customers have the flexibility to collaborate with MDR responders and can create configurations and guidelines for any response action.

"Increasingly, organizations are looking to augment their security programs with managed services," said Rich Perkett, senior vice president, detection and response practice at Rapid7. "With Active Response, our team of MDR experts provide 24x7 end-to-end detection and unparalleled response to immediately limit an attacker's ability to execute. Customers can have peace of mind knowing that Rapid7 will take action to protect their business and return the time normally spent investigating and responding to threats back to their analysts."

Leveraging Rapid7's MDR team, combined with the company's industry-leading security orchestration and automation (SOAR) solution, InsightConnect , Active Response uses advanced workflows to contain specific users or endpoints after validating an incident. Additional key benefits include:

24x7 End-to-End Detection and Response. Rapid7's MDR experts take action at any time, day or night, after validating threats to initiate countermeasures to contain the attacker.

Rapid7's MDR experts take action at any time, day or night, after validating threats to initiate countermeasures to contain the attacker. On-premise and remote user and host containment. Active Response contains compromised endpoints or user accounts within minutes of finding a threat to prevent malware propagation, cut off lateral movement, or stop data exfiltration attempts.

Active Response contains compromised endpoints or user accounts within minutes of finding a threat to prevent malware propagation, cut off lateral movement, or stop data exfiltration attempts. Configurations and guidelines for any response action. Customers can create containment guardrails to prohibit response actions to critical servers, users, or devices.

Customers can create containment guardrails to prohibit response actions to critical servers, users, or devices. Flexibility to collaborate with MDR responders. Customers have the option to be hands-off or to collaborate with the Rapid7 team in order to accelerate or cancel containment actions via ChatOps integration.

Customers have the option to be hands-off or to collaborate with the Rapid7 team in order to accelerate or cancel containment actions via ChatOps integration. Consistent communication and notifications. Real-time updates are sent through a variety of communication platforms, including Slack, phone, email, or text. Every action is then recorded within the InsightIDR investigation giving customers access to an audit trail.

Rapid7's MDR with Active Response offering is now available for MDR Elite customers. Learn more about the offering here .

To learn more about Rapid7's managed service offerings, which were recently named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™": Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020 report, please head to: https://www.rapid7.com/info/mssp-wave/ .

About Rapid7Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,100 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

