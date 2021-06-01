Rapid7 To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the following virtual conferences.

BOSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the following virtual conferences.

The William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,900 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:Sunil ShahVice President, Investor Relationsinvestors@rapid7.com(857) 990-4074

Press contact:Caitlin DohertySenior Public Relations Managerpress@rapid7.com(857) 990-4240