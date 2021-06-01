Rapid7 Named A Visionary In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Application Security Testing

BOSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

BOSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. Rapid7 was recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

As developers deliver applications at the speed of devops, through remote and distributed workforces, modern application environments are becoming more complex and challenging to secure. Application security requires strong cross-functional collaboration spanning groups responsible for security, software development and operations, as well as the ability to quickly scale and provide timely insights into the current state of activities. Rapid7's best-in-class application security portfolio, part of the company's broader security operations platform, offers users a seamless experience, generating application security insights for key stakeholders across the software delivery lifecycle (SDLC) to quickly remediate vulnerabilities and reduce risk.

"The unique challenges posed over the last year presented new opportunities for businesses to invest in their applications - while also emphasizing the need for greater security," said Cindy Stanton, senior vice president, vulnerability risk management at Rapid7. "We recognized a growing desire for an application security portfolio that seamlessly provides the collaboration and visibility required to protect modern application environments. We're honored to be recognized by Gartner for our application security capabilities and look forward to continuing to deliver innovative experiences that keep businesses secure."

Rapid7 is well-known for its expanding portfolio of solutions that deliver on modern application security requirements. This portfolio includes application monitoring and protection capabilities through its tCell RASP and Next Generation WAF services as well as Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) scanning, workload protection and cloud security posture management. The company also recently announced a partnership with Snyk to provide SCA & SAST to secure modern applications during the development phase.

In addition, InsightAppSec, Rapid7's best-in-class DAST solution, offers customers:

A single view into application risk and expert remediation guidance that prioritizes results so development teams can focus on the most critical risks.

A low false positive, high coverage dynamic application vulnerability scanning tool that crawls any modern day application to find vulnerabilities; also replays attacks back for verification.

Best-in-class attack templates that can be used to quickly identify the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities; these templates also leverage findings from the global Metasploit Community and Rapid7's own threat research .

Rich reporting capabilities that help with compliance and remediation for regulatory standards such as OWASP, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA as well as reporting for leadership and executive teams.

Application security findings and vulnerability identification integrated into the development and CI/CD pipeline earlier.

Integration with web application firewalls (WAFs), to automatically generate virtual patching rules and support remediation of vulnerabilities.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath, Dionisio Zumerle, 27 May 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

