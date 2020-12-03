Rapid Therapeutic Selects Clinical Research Center To Start Clinical Trials Using Its Proprietary CBD And CBG Formulation

DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing and marketing company focused on employing FDA-approved Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, announced today that it has selected Accent Clinical Research Professionals, LLC ("ACCENT") of Allen, Texas to administer RTSL' first round of human research of its proprietary CBD and CBG blended MDI. RTSL expects to sign the formal agreement by December 31, 2020.

ACCENT is a clinical research center, specializing in Phase I-IV pharmaceutical and device studies dedicated to providing high quality and reliable research data to sponsors striving to advance today's medicine while rigorously maintain the safety of patients. The principal investigator of the MDI for the clinical trials is Dr. Neal C. Lawrence, M.D. and Dr. Charles L. Powell, M.D. will be the medical advisor to RTSL.

RTSL's CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states, "Our decision to go with Accent ( www.amrprofessionals.com) and the two physicians we chose was quite simple. Accent is known for quality and integrity which has made them a preferred provider for some of the largest pharmaceutical companies. In addition, both physicians are active in research and thoroughly believe in the long-term potential of cannabinoids for use in conjunction with modern treatment modalities. And finally, this team gives RTSL access to a patient pool of over 150,000 trial candidates in the DFW Metroplex with more than ten (10) years of medical data per disease indication.

We intend to run an eight (8) leg study looking at support for anxiety, chronic pain, ADHD, inflammation (this will include COVID-19 pulmonary rehabilitation and recovery), arthritis, insomnia, and depression. We are also discussing testing on "long-haul" Covid-19 recovery patients as well. Each study will have 50 volunteer patients with significant documented disease histories going back more than a decade. The initial protocols will focus on both objective and subjective results which will then be further narrowed for the next round of testing. Eventually, we will narrow our focus to normalize dosage relative to blood plasma levels of each cannabinoid or blend thereof."

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL)

RTSL has developed and perfected a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formulae consisting of one or more cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and/or CBN. The Company's Rxoid™ and nhāler product lines are manufactured in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), on FDA-listed equipment. Note that while cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG and CBN are not yet approved by the FDA, under the laws of Texas and of many other states, it is legal to consume, sell and export them to legal jurisdictions.

Properly formulated MDI deliver Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (drugs, nutraceuticals or bioceuticals) through the pulmonary tract. An MDI is generally the most efficient delivery method for an API other than an IV. In addition, MDIs are less expensive than any other route of delivery, based on the net cost per bioactive mg as tested in blood serum levels. However, MDIs are expensive to formulate and difficult to manufacture in order to deliver cannabinoid compounds to the level required by the FDA and FTC truth in labelling laws. Ideally, a properly formulated, properly manufactured MDI containing cannabinoids will deliver exactly the same dose on its first use as well as its 100th use.

RTSL's MDIs are a safe and technically superior replacement for vape pens, mods and all-in-one products because they use no heat, function perfectly without using dangerous ingredients, and deliver a 98% bioavailable dose of CBD and/or cannabinoids directly to the systemic blood stream. This allows RTSL to manufacture a scientifically sound and superior alternative to all other cannabinoid vaping systems in a market estimated to be $5 billion in annual sales.

RTSL products will continue to be sold directly to pharmacies, physicians and other healthcare providers who treat GAD, PTSD and other stress and anxiety disorders. nhāler can be purchased online at www.nhaler.com. Rxoid™ currently is unavailable to purchase as its website is being updated. RTSL also produces white label products for select commercial clients.

Now RTSL is entering into the quickly evolving medical grade isolate manufacturing space. RTSL will manufacture CBD, CBG, CBN, and various other minor cannabinoids and terpenes under proprietary processes as it increases its ever growing list of formulas for support of various treatment regiments that physicians and health care providers are beginning to recommend in conjunction with more traditional mainstream medications

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI and our products. RTSL makes no claims about therapeutic benefits of its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. If you experience any adverse reaction stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL's products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act).

Visit our corporate website at www.rtslco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of RTSL, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by RTSL with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the "Risk Factors" sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which we have filed, and file from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on RTSL's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. RTSL cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

