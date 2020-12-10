Rapid Radiology Renews Recertification Of Joint Commission Accreditation

As a leading provider in teleradiology Rapid Radiology has received the golden seal of approval® presented by The Joint Commission

LAKEWAY, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Radiology has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval ® Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Rapid Radiology underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with radiology standards spanning several areas.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Rapid Rad for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

Rapid Radiology is committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in the industry which is achieved through dedication, hard work and accreditation by The Joint Commission. By working with customers based on their unique needs, we are able to build partnerships that foster trust, enhance communication and deliver results. Rapid Radiology is dedicated to progressing teleradiology by delivering forward thinking technologies and services. By offering custom technology and intelligent workflows, we are able to help our customers streamline process, lower cost and improve patient care.

