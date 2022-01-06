Rapid Nutrition Expands Distribution Throughout South Korea With New Partner SM Trading A Division Of Ilshin World Corporation

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD, OTCQB: RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products continues to increase its worldwide distribution, with the expansion of its global distribution of its organic health and wellness products SystemLS throughout South Korea with the support of new partner SM Trading, a division of Ilshin World Corporation. This announcement follows on the heels of the company's recent distribution agreement with Zone Eight forming part of the RKSB Group in Saudi Arabia last month.

With its focus on serving as the leading distributor of imported products to South Korea, Ilshin's company-owned warehouses enable top-notch logistics and distribution. Established in 2000, Ilshin exclusively represents brands from across the globe.

"We are incredibly pleased with the way our senior management team continues to execute on our global expansion strategy and deliver on key milestones," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "Likewise, we appreciate the expertise that Ilshin World Corporation has throughout South Korea and are pleased to welcome this new partner and new global opportunity as South Korea is showing strong interest in the organic health category."

The South Korean health and wellness market continues to project upward; the country reported sales value of health and wellness products in 2018 at nearly U.S. $8 billion. The global COVID-19 pandemic further sparked interest and sales of organic products in South Korea.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

