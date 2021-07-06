Rapid Growth In E-commerce Retail: Impact On Automated Guided Vehicle Market

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automated Guided Vehicle Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

The global automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market Analysis Report by Product (Unit load carrier, Tow vehicle, Pallet truck, Assembly line vehicle, and Others) and Geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is driven by the rapid growth in e-commerce retail. In addition, the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to boost the growth of the AGV market.

Major Five Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Companies:

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KION GROUP AG

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Unit load carrier - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tow vehicle - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pallet truck - size and forecast 2020-2025

Assembly line vehicle - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

