Rapid Dose Therapeutics Welcomed Premier Doug Ford To Tour Burlington Facility

Yesterday afternoon, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (" RDT" or the " Company") ( CSE: DOSE) welcomed Premier Doug Ford and Caucus member Stephen Crawford MPP, to their head office and manufacturing facility in Burlington, Ontario and held productive discussions regarding all facets of business.

During the tour, RDT CEO Mark Upsdell and his leadership team shared with the Premier an update into the company's made-in-Ontario COVID-19 vaccine candidate being investigated in partnership with McMaster University. This study continues to meet increasingly important milestones including the latest results showing a statistically significant immune response following the dosing of the company's flagship product, QuickStrip™ infused with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Premier Ford was impressed with the tremendous work being done by the staff and their scientific partnerships at the University, including the impressive manufacturing milestones achieved to bring this vaccine to fruition.

"I'm so glad to be visiting RDT today as they announce the latest results from their research done right here in Ontario with McMaster University. I've always said that Ontario has some of the best and brightest minds in the world, and RDT is proof of this. This is a made-in-Ontario solution that could change the way vaccines are delivered around the world."

Premier Ford and the RDT team additionally discussed the importance of job creation and driving additional innovation in the province.

"We were very pleased to have introduced Premier Ford and his ministers to the work we are accomplishing with our novel QuickStrip technology, whether it be the manufacturing challenges we needed to solve to continue to facilitate research work and viability as a vaccine for COVID-19 or the innovation we are offering through our nutraceutical products," said Mark Upsdell, CEO, Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "As our business continues to grow and our research continues to realize important milestones, we look forward to ongoing discussions with the Province of Ontario."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 at this time.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients (nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, cannabis) that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient.

www.rapiddose.ca

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS :Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip™ product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

