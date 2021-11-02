Rapala Expands Bassmaster Partnership, Inking Multiyear Deal As Premier Sponsor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based Rapala, maker of premium lures and other fishing tackle and accessories, is expanding their partnership with B.A.S.S., signing a three-year deal as a premier sponsor after serving as the title sponsor of the ultrapopular Fantasy Fishing program and as a supporting sponsor of the Bassmaster tournament trail for the past two years. Additionally, Rapala's new Monster Bag prize will pay $7,000 to the angler with the heaviest single-day bag during the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

"Our team at Rapala is building upon the success and promotions we have had with Bassmaster over the last few years."

"We are excited to take our fantastic partnership with Rapala to the next level as we work together to build excitement among the anglers and fans across the Bassmaster tournament trail," said B.A.S.S. chairman and CEO Chase Anderson.

Rapala will be a premier sponsor for the Bassmaster Classic, Bassmaster Elite Series, Bassmaster Opens Series, Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship and the grass-roots TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation regional and championship tournaments.

Additionally, Rapala will be highlighted during Bassmaster LIVE, which is streamed on Bassmaster.com and broadcast Saturday and Sunday mornings on the FOX Sports platforms, and will enjoy exposure in Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times magazines and across various industry-leading social media platforms.

"Our team at Rapala is building upon the success and promotions we have had with Bassmaster over the last few years," said Matt Jensen, Rapala USA director of marketing. "Our Rapala pro staff is the best team in the industry, and we love continuing to grow Rapala Bassmaster Fantasy Fishing. A premier level sponsorship with Bassmaster is an exciting and strategic move to grow Rapala for the next three years and beyond."

Over the past two years with Rapala entitling Bassmaster Fantasy Fishing, the game has grown by 45% and nearly 40,000 fishing fanatics participated during the 2021 season.

Current Bassmaster Elite Series pro anglers, including 2021 Bassmaster Angler of the Year Seth Feider, two-time Century Belt winner Patrick Walters, Bob Downey, Carl Jocumsen, Brandon Palaniuk and Gerald Swindle, and Cody Huff, who qualified for the 2022 Elites by winning the Bassmaster Opens Central Division points race, are part of the Rapala pro staff.

About RapalaRapala was unofficially founded in 1936 when Lauri Rapala invented the Rapala fishing lure. Rapala has grown from humble beginnings to become a market leader in the fishing tackle industry. The brand's functionality and high quality are known by fishermen worldwide. Rapala maintains its strict standards of craftsmanship while delivering its fishing products to anglers in more than 130 countries. For more information on Rapala, please visit www.rapala.com.

About B.A.S.S.B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization's fully integrated media platforms include the industry's leading magazines ( Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapala-expands-bassmaster-partnership-inking-multiyear-deal-as-premier-sponsor-301414450.html

SOURCE B.A.S.S.