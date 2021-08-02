Rao's Homemade Expands Its Premium Offerings With The Launch Of Limited Edition Reserve Line

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rao's Homemade ®, the leading brand of premium Italian sauces, announced its most premium innovation yet with the launch of Rao's Homemade Limited Edition Reserve. The exclusive new line is made using only the finest ingredients from Italy, with the same authenticity and craftsmanship that make Rao's Homemade the beloved brand it is today. The products are expected to be extremely limited with very few quantities and are available while supplies last.

"For years, Rao's Homemade has created premium Italian foods that bring families and friends around the table to enjoy a delicious, wholesome meal together," said Risa Cretella, Executive Vice President, Group General Manager at Rao's Homemade. "Consumers are seeking new ways to elevate their meals at home, and we're excited to provide that with the launch of Rao's Homemade Limited Edition Reserve."

Rao's Homemade Limited Edition Reserve features an assortment of premium sauces, condiments, and antipasti, which will only be available on Raos.com. The ultra-premium line includes:

Truffle Marinara Sauce : The new star of the dinner table, this mouthwatering sauce pairs naturally sweet Italian tomatoes with decadent white Italian truffles. We've produced only three batches of the White Truffle Marinara (fewer than 2,500 jars). $16 (MSRP)

30-Year Aged Balsamic Condiment: A bittersweet condiment made from Trebbiano and Lambrusco grapes and aged for 30 years in open wood barrels to allow for natural fermentation and concentration. The final result is a perfectly balanced condiment for finishing your favorite Italian recipe. $130 (MSRP)

Ligurian Olive Oil : A fruity and fragrant olive oil with a delicate aroma and notes of pine nut made in the Ligurian region of Italy , famous for its rich soil upon which olive oil has been made for centuries. This Ligurian Olive Oil is DOP certified by the Italian government to ensure the highest quality. $45 (MSRP)

6-Year Balsamic Condiment: A condiment balancing sweetness and acidity made from Trebbiano and Lambrusco grapes and aged in open wood barrels, resulting in a complex flavor that's ideal for cooking. $38 (MSRP)

Elite Olive Oil: A full-bodied Italian olive oil made from premium olives. $15 (MSRP)

Sun-Dried Tomatoes: Tomatoes marinated in sunflower oil for a unique flavor, a great addition to any antipasti plate or charcuterie board. $9 (MSRP)

Mediterranean Olives: An assortment of delicious green and black olives with a little bit of heat. $13 (MSRP)

Black Olive Spread:Steeped in rich extra virgin olive oil after being harvested, our black olives have been prepared in the traditional Italian way to create this irresistible tapenade. $9 (MSRP)

The Rao's Homemade Limited Edition Reserve Line is now available on Raos.com while supplies last. For more information on the Limited Reserve line, or the Rao's Homemade premium line of Italian sauces and pastas, soups and frozen entrees, please visit www.Raos.com or follow Rao's Homemade on Facebook or Instagram .

About Rao's Homemade®Rao's Homemade® offers authentic sauce made with whole Italian tomatoes and other Italian specialty foods, including bronze die cut pastas, slow-simmered soups and premium frozen entrees. Each product is made with simplicity in mind, using high-quality ingredients. Find out more at www.raos.com.

