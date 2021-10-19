Ranpak To Hold Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results at approximately 7:30 a.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) - Get Ranpak Holdings Corp. Class A Report announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.

The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3408978/6757D493C20CB3F4052AB91C94C3928A. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 844-200-6205 or 929-526-1599 and use the Conference ID: 430411.

A telephonic replay of the webcast also will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and ending at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 4, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial 866-813-9403 or 44-204-525-0658 and use the Conference ID: 188283.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees.

