Ranpak Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies For 2021

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (PACK) - Get Report, a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive; they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

"We are honored to have received this notable recognition from Fast Company. Ranpak is transforming the packaging, supply chain and logistics industries by leveraging the power of paper and automation technology," said Omar Asali, Chairman and CEO of Ranpak. "2020 was a year in which innovation was more important than ever, as so many businesses needed to pivot to survive, including implementing new e-commerce packaging strategies. As the global leader of sustainable packaging solutions, Ranpak was proud to partner with a range of industries over the last year to provide them with the innovative solutions they needed to protect their products and the environment."

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

The flexible technologies offered by Ranpak, such as AccuFill® Next Generation Void Fill Solution, of PadPak® Guardian™ Next Generation Cushioning Solution, Enhanced FillPak Trident™ Solution, all of which were launched or made more broadly available in the last year, help companies meet many new packaging challenges. Warehousing and transport operations see particular benefits from truly flexible cushioning, wrapping and void fill solutions. These solutions help customers streamline their packaging operations, many of which saw increased pressures due to COVID-19, so that they are equipped to maximize efficiencies in warehouse, supply chain and logistics operations.

Ranpak's automated solutions also help its customers analyze and improve consumables costs, seasonal volume peaks, pallet filling rates and freight optimization. Ranpak's automation technology delivers better speed, higher-productivity and more cost effectiveness for its customers, resulting in a packaging process that is more efficient, has a lower total cost of ownership, and is tailored to its customer's specific, and ever-changing, business needs.

In addition, sustainability remains at the core of the company's DNA. Ranpak is dedicated to replacing plastic and other less-sustainable secondary packaging material with paper. From the outset, Ranpak's mission has been to help improve supply chain performance and cost while reducing environmental impact, by replacing traditional petro-chemical-based packaging with a sustainable alternative - paper. All of the company's paper packaging materials are renewable, biodegradable and curbside recyclable.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companiesissue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About RanpakFounded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak's mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com

ABOUT FAST COMPANYFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

