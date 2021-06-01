Ranger Factory Groundbreak Ceremony In Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, W. Va., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Scientific, the West Virginia company that will mass produce Harmonically Tuned ™ rifle ammunition in the Upper Kanawha Valley of West Virginia, today broke ground on renovation of the former Montgomery High School campus in Montgomery, West Virginia.

RANGER SCIENTIIFIC AMMUNITION FACTORY GROUNDBREAK CEREMONY IN MONTGOMERY, WEST VIRGINIA

Ranger's new Montgomery Campus will employ approximately 150 personnel. Simultaneously, initial construction started on Ranger's 1,029-acre mountain manufacturing complex across Highway 60 from the Walmart Supercenter in Quincy, West Virginia. Combined, the facilities will eventually employ more than 400 people. Ranger Scientific initially announced their selection of the Quincy area 5 years ago.

"The Ranger Mountain factory complex is being built on a former mountaintop removal strip mine, and it's taken a long time for environmental remediation as well as other red tape, but we've always been committed to bringing new worthwhile jobs to southern West Virginia." Said Daniel Pearlson, Ranger's CEO.

Ranger Scientific's Kanawha Ammunition Company will introduce Ranger's technicallyadvanced Harmonically Tuned™ rifle ammunition throughout North America under the Kanawha brand. Independent test results prove that Kanawha Ammunition™ is more than twice as accurate as any other off-the-shelf rifle ammunition, but will cost less than many other brands. Ranger Scientific is a private West Virginia manufacturer with $20 million already invested in the project.

