Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Stuart Bodden As President And Chief Executive Officer

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) - Get Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Class A Report (the "Company") today announced that Stuart Bodden has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective September 1, 2021. Stuart has also been appointed to the board of directors.

Bill Austin, stated, "I am pleased that Stuart will be joining Ranger. He brings a deep knowledge of the oil service business and a track record of operational success. The Board of Directors looks forward to Stuart joining the management team." Stuart will succeed Bill Austin, who has been acting as the Company's interim CEO.

Stuart commented, "I look forward to joining the Ranger leadership team and continuing the Company's strategic growth and consolidation plans."

Bodden has over 20 years of oil field experience in companies throughout the United States and Southeast Asia. Bodden received his Bachelor of Science degree from Brown University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas, Austin.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger also provides services necessary to bring and maintain a well on production. The Processing Solutions segment engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of MRUs, Natural Gas Liquid stabilizer and storage units and related equipment.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

