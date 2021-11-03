Range Resources Publishes Updated Corporate Sustainability Report

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) ("Range" or the "Company") announced the publication of an updated Corporate Sustainability Report today. The 2020-2021 Corporate Sustainability Report provides a detailed insight into Range's approach, achievements, and goals on environmental, social, and governance topics.

This report covers a broad set of focus areas, with an emphasis on material subjects for the business and key stakeholders. With this report, we hope to enhance Range's track record of proactive, transparent communications and industry-leading initiatives.

"Now more than ever, natural gas is powering our lives and providing our world with clean and reliable energy, as well as feedstock for a vast number of daily products," said Jeff Ventura, the Company's CEO. "Range's natural gas is part of the global solution to improving quality of life, and we understand that as an industry leader, we must continue to operate in a responsible and transparent manner. This includes providing our stakeholders, business partners, and communities with the information we disclose in our Corporate Sustainability Report."

Emissions Reduction Goals and Performance

Range continues to advance toward our short-term, medium-term, and long-term objectives specifically related to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, keeping us on track to achieve our strategic goal of net zero GHG emissions by 2025, which has been expanded to include Scope 1 and Scope 2. We view scope 2 emissions as part of our GHG inventory and believe this added commitment strengthens our sustainability goals.

Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights

Corporate Governance

Created ESG & Safety Committee, formalizing existing board oversight of ESG

Proactive ongoing outreach to shareholders soliciting feedback on ESG efforts

50 percent of Independent Directors are Ethnic/Gender Diverse

Safety Leadership

Range employees completed 1,800 hours of safety-related training

0.30 Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART)

Environmental Stewardship

Expanded our 2025 net zero emissions goal to include Scope 2 GHG emissions

Achieved a 69 percent reduction in GHG emissions intensity and 86 percent reduction in methane emissions intensity compared to our 2017 baseline

Decreased reported equipment leak emissions by more than 66 percent as a result of increased frequency of LDAR surveys from semi-annual to quarterly (vs. 2019).

Recycled 148 percent of produced water and flowback volume through water sharing program

Expanded Emissions Measurement by entering into a pilot program with Project Canary, utilizing continuous monitoring technology

Community Impact

$240 million impact fees paid to Pennsylvania since 2011 to support construction of new schools, roads, parks, etc.

$2.9 Billion in royalties paid to landowners since 2006.

Direct annual investments in our communities, including over $100,000 in Range's Community COVID-19 Stimulus Package

Human Capital

Formed Multi-Ethnic Employee Resource Group (MERG) and Range Energy Network of Women (RENEW) employee resource groups for multi-ethnic employees and female employees respectively

Established a flexible remote-work policy for employees

The full Corporate Sustainability Report is available at https://csr.rangeresources.com .

About Range Resources' 2020-2021 Sustainability Report

Range's Sustainability Report is informed by multiple best practice sustainability reporting standards and frameworks. Guidelines and recommendations by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards (SASB), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TFCFD) and IPIECA's (formerly known as the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association) sustainability reporting guidance have all been considered for the creation of this report.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (RRC) - Get Range Resources Corporation Report is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low-risk drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

