Range Media Partners And Game Play Network, Inc. Announce Plans To Launch IGaming Joint Venture

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Range Media Partners and Los Angeles-based iGaming company Game Play Network, Inc. (GPN) announced plans for a joint venture that will create talent-driven iGaming experiences for Range Media Partners celebrity and brand clients. Additionally, Range will partner with GPN to develop new marketing strategies, create new capabilities for players and further enhance the overall player experience.

The GPN Gaming Platform, powered by Patented Reveal Technology, allows companies in the gaming industry and beyond to extend their services to online and land-based players across the majority of the U.S. population. Through the creation of unique social style games, as well as traditional slot style games, the GPN platform enables partners the ability to offer their customers immediate and seamless iGaming experience 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. At a time when demand for online gaming and betting has boomed, this partnership will allow notable talent the opportunity to design and curate lists of games for their personal networks, shaping the future of global gaming entertainment while furthering Range's mission to optimize, forge and identify strategic partnerships for their clients across all sectors of business.

"This groundbreaking announcement unites Range's world class talent and brand expertise with GPN's unparalleled technology and market access. As partners, we are distinctly situated to shape the future in social gaming entertainment," says Pete Micelli, Range Media Partners CEO and co-founder. "The team at GPN is second to none. We couldn't be more pleased to partner with them in one of the fastest growing segments of entertainment. Fusing our talent and their patented technology, creates exciting opportunities to connect with a broad audience," adds Jack Whigham, founding partner at Range.

"With the expansion of our management team, and on the heels of major traditional strategic iGaming partnership announcements, this blending of gambling revenue integrated into the marketing power of Range's talent lineup is a game changer in both the entertainment industry and gaming industry," says David Marshall, GPN's Chief Executive Officer. "Individual talent connecting directly with consumers is quickly surpassing traditional means of media distribution. Our vision to introduce games with real money gambling features, connected and super-charged by top talent, seems like a natural and exciting extension. This joint venture will showcase world class technology coming together with top-tier talent to redefine what it means to play," says Sam Kiki, GPN Chief Commercial Officer.

About Game Play Network, Inc.Game Play Network, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based iGaming company with a patented software & technology platform which enables the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with casino-style games (e.g., slots). GPN is also an advance deposit wagering company legally authorized to conduct Internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. GPN operates its B2C business via bspot.com and also enables third parties to offer real money mobile casino games in states where other forms of iGaming are not legal. The company was founded in 2012 and currently operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states. For more information, please visit our corporate website at www.gameplaynetwork.com and our B2C website at www.bspot.com.

About Range Media PartnersRange Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. A collective of leaders in the entertainment and business industries, Range Media Partners guides exceptional talent into unlocking their full global value in all businesses. With clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, and activism, Range continues to be at the forefront of representation across the evolving media landscape.

