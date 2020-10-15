Range Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its third quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Thursday, October 29 after the close of trading on the New York Stock...

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (RRC) - Get Report announced today that its third quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Thursday, October 29 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Friday, October 30 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until November 30, 2020.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin.

