Range Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (RRC) - Get Report announced today that its second quarter 2021 financial results news release will be issued Monday, July 26 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 27, 2021.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (RRC) - Get Report is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

