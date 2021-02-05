Range Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its fourth quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, February 23 after the close of trading on the New York Stock...

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (RRC) - Get Report announced today that its fourth quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, February 23 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 24, 2021.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (RRC) - Get Report is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President - Investor Relations817-869-4267 lsando@rangeresources.com