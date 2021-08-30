Randstad US Joins OneTen To Advance Black Talent In The Workforce

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced it has deepened its commitment to skilling programs and diversity and inclusion practices by joining the OneTen initiative, a coalition of companies that works to improve hiring, retention, upskilling and advancement of Black and African American talent without 4-year degrees in the US. The coalition aims to place one million individuals from underserved communities into family-sustaining careers over the next 10 years.

Randstad will help OneTen achieve its goals through its TRANSCEND initiative, a best-in-class skilling program that prepares diverse talent for jobs in in-demand job industries, including account management, financial services, non-clinical healthcare and technology.

"Randstad excels at skilling workers and reaching underserved populations, and we are thrilled the company is joining us to help displaced workers find meaningful employment," said Maurice Jones, chief executive officer of OneTen. "OneTen and Randstad share a commitment to providing minority applicants with the skills they need to secure jobs and thrive in their roles."

Launched earlier this year, TRANSCEND builds on Randstad's skilling programs and partnerships, which include collaborations with our national community partner, Urban Strategies, Inc.; our national technology skilling partner, TechBridge, Inc.; and our on-demand learning platform partner, Udemy.

"Partnering with the OneTen coalition is another exciting step in our goal to reskill American workers and provide resources to improve economic opportunities for diverse populations," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North American and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "OneTen is cultivating a more equitable workforce, and we look forward to helping expand opportunities for diverse talent."

To date, TRANSCEND participants have collectively received over 1,600 hours of mentorship from Randstad employees, 2,400 hours of professional development facilitated by a leadership and professional development expert, over 2,200 hours of engagement within Udemy towards course badge completions, and over 10,000 hours of instructor-led courses leading to national technology certifications.

"The OneTen coalition is a natural fit for TRANSCEND's mission to create economic equity through skills training for diverse populations," said J. Keith Brown, Director, Community Impact for the TRANSCEND program. "We believe that every community should have the opportunity to rise to the challenge and reach their career goals."

For more information on TRANSCEND, please visit this link .

For more information on the OneTen coalition, please see here .

About Randstad USRandstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

About OneTenOneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black Americans Individuals in the U.S. into family-sustaining jobs over the next 10 years, focusing specifically on talent that does not have a four-year college degree. who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement. WeOneTen connects employers with talent partners, leading non-profits and other upskilling and skill-credentialing organizations who support development and career preparedness of diverse talent. By creating a more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. Join us at OneTen.org .

