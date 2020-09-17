Randstad US Hiring For More Than 14,000 Seasonal Jobs In The Coming Months

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US announced today that it is hiring for more than 14,000 seasonal jobs across the country ahead of what is expected to be a busy season for ecommerce, shipping and logistics companies, financial institutions and healthcare organizations. The open positions span a wide variety of job types and skills including customer service, light industrial work and warehouse support.

Recruitment and hiring for these jobs will take place through the end of the year, kicking off with virtual career fairs the week of September 21-25. The events will be held virtually in local coordination with Randstad US locations nationwide. For more details about current opportunities in your area, contact Randstad for more information.

"The good news for out-of-work Americans is that several industries are expected to scale up in the coming months," said Greg Dyer, president of commercial staffing at Randstad US. "Randstad US is committed to getting Americans back to work. One way we are doing that is through our virtual career fairs, which allow individuals to learn more about how their skills can match seasonal opportunities, which could lead to permanent employment."

As employers ramp up for their peak hiring season, Randstad will recruit for many in-demand positions , such as warehouse support roles (forklift operators, assemblers and picker/packers) and customer support and call center positions.

Workers looking for job opportunities should contact Randstad to learn more about open positions in their area.

