Randstad US Earns Top Score On 2021 Disability Equality Index

ATLANTA, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced that it has received a top score of 100 from the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN on the 2021 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) for the second consecutive year. The recognition reflects Randstad's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion and distinguishes the company as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"Randstad is proud to once again earn a top score from the Disability Equality Index, which reflects the hard and ongoing work of everyone in our organization to create a workplace that is as inclusive as possible," said Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Randstad North America. "At the same time, this work is never complete. We look forward to continuing to improve our diversity programs and helping our clients across the country do the same."

The DEI was created to encourage employers to advance best practices for disability diversity.

"Diversity and inclusion is about more than just words - it is about translating those words into action," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO, global businesses & executive board member."Randstad is deeply committed to making a positive impact in our own workplace while also helping our clients create opportunities for everyone."

The DEI is the nation's most comprehensive annual disability benchmarking tool. For more information on the 2021 index and the full list of included companies, visit https://disabilityin.org/ .

ABOUT RANDSTADRandstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

ABOUT THE DEIThe Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org .

