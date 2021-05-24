Randstad U.S. Welcomes E.R. Anderson As Public Affairs Director

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced E.R. Anderson as the organization's new Public Affairs Director. Her arrival highlights Randstad's commitment to shaping the world of work through strategic public affairs initiatives.

"E.R. is an accomplished, dynamic leader in the public affairs industry. With her leadership and expertise, I am confident that she will position Randstad for success," said Jay Ferguson, Chief Legal Officer of Randstad North America and U.S. Executive Committee member. "Her experience at the crossroads of communications, policy, and government will help Randstad evolve as the leading human resources and staffing firm."

Anderson is a Capitol Hill veteran having worked for Senators Susan Collins (R- Maine) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Most recently she served as Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs at the HR Policy Association, of which Randstad is a member. In the newly created role, she will engage with policymakers and thought leaders in the industry to help shape public policy and political dialogue.

Anderson joins Randstad with 20 years of experience, having served in various communications roles for Walmart and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"I'm honored to join the Randstad family. I enjoy telling stories that inspire action and drive positive change. I'm excited to do just that for thousands of job seekers and organizations," said Anderson. "I'm confident that Randstad can help policy makers in Washington as they craft legislation that will shape the ever-evolving world of work."

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

