Randstad U.S. To Host 'Flourishing Under Fire' Event To Highlight Professional Development And Skilling For Black Men

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when businesses and leaders are increasingly focused on promoting racial equity and diversity and inclusion, Randstad will bring together company executives and Black business leaders for its first ever "Flourishing Under Fire: The Future of Black Men" symposium. The event, which will take place from May 24 to May 26, will include conversations between Black leaders and executives about challenges facing Black men in corporate America, including institutional racism, roadblocks to career advancement and the need for skilling and mentorship opportunities.

"After last summer's civil unrest, businesses can no longer afford to ignore the issue of racial injustice. Randstad's values are rooted in equity and we feel a responsibility to use our platform to convene these important conversations," said Keith Brown, Director, Community Impact, Randstad North America. "We hope this event will be a catalyst for encouraging actionable dialogue and strategies to create equal opportunities for Black men, including skilling and professional development opportunities."

The symposium will feature a holistic approach to racial inclusion and advancement, with panelists providing insight into the issues Black men face from the community level up to the C-suite. Leaders will also discuss initiatives and programs that are most effective at promoting an environment of inclusivity within organizations.

Speakers and panelists will include some of the country's most influential and successful executives and corporate leaders, including Nathaniel Smith, CEO, Partnership for Southern Equality; Dr. Jamie R. Riley, Director of Racial Equity, The Center for Law and Social Policy; Dr. Gregory Vincent, Executive Director, Civil Rights & Education, University of Kentucky; Otis Rolley, Senior Vice President of Equity & Economic Opportunity, The Rockefeller Foundation; Andre Dickens, Chief Development Officer, TechBridge, and At-Large City Council Member for the City of Atlanta; Alphonso David, President, Human Rights Campaign; Milton Little, President & Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Greater Atlanta; Andrew McCaskill, Career, Culture & Economics Expert at LinkedIn; Amri Johnson, CEO, Inclusion Wins; Sekou Kaalund, Head of Consumer Banking, Northeast, Chase; DK Bartley, Chief Diversity Officer, Moody's Corporation; Indy Adenaw, Managing Director, MLT Black Equity at Work; Andre Anderson, First Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Earnest DeLoach, Jr., Vice President, Legal, Balfour Beatty, US; Dr. Jarik Conrad, Vice President, Human Insights and HCM Advisory, Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG); Jamere Jackson, Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, AutoZone; Michael Bush, Chief Executive Officer, Great Place to Work; Craig Robinson, Tech Board Director & Former Global Head of Powered by We, WeWork; Bob Lopes, Chief Human Resources Officer, Randstad North America; Vincent Bennett, Chief Executive Officer/President, McCormack Baron Salazar, and Maurice Jones, Chief Executive Officer, OneTen.

The program will also feature Keith Brown, Director, Community Impact; Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer; Rebecca Henderson, Chief Executive Officer, Randstad Global Businesses, and Karen Fichuk, Chief Executive Officer from Randstad U.S.

More information about the Flourishing Under Fire program can be found here: https://rlc.randstadusa.com/flourishing-under-fire-forum .

About RandstadRandstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

