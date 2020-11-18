Randstad Executives Again Included In SIA's 2020 Global Power 150 - Women In Staffing List

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth time in a row, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) published their Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list which includes seven Randstad executives from around the globe.

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth time in a row, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) published their Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list which includes seven Randstad executives from around the globe. SIA recognizes influential female leaders in the industry worldwide and provides a platform to celebrate many of the talented women shaping the world of work.

Comprising the Americas 100 and the International 50, the Global Power 150 list is not a ranking but a way to shine a spotlight on women in leadership positions and to recognize the significant contributions and influence of women industry-wide.

Rebecca Henderson , CEO, Randstad Global Businesses; Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V.

, CEO, Randstad Global Businesses; Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V. Karen Fichuk , CEO, Randstad North America; Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V.

, CEO, Randstad North America; Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V. Annemarie Muntz , Managing Director of Randstad Global Public Affairs; former President World Employment Confederation

, Managing Director of Randstad Global Public Affairs; former President World Employment Confederation Anthea Collier , Managing Director, Randstad Sourceright Asia Pacific

, Managing Director, Randstad Sourceright Asia Pacific Traci Fiatte , CEO, Professional & Commercial Staffing, Randstad US

, CEO, Professional & Commercial Staffing, Randstad US Audra Jenkins , Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Randstad North America

, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Randstad North America Ilonka Jankovich , Venture Partner, Randstad Innovation Fund

"It makes me again proud to be able to congratulate these executives on being recognized for their contribution to not only our company, but to the industry as a whole," says Jacques van den Broek, CEO Randstad. "Especially in these unprecedented times it has been their leadership and inspiration that helped clients, talent and our own employees moving forward and finding new ways to realize their true potential. I would also like to thank the other honorees in the list for serving as role models and setting the example."

Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, media products, at SIA wrote: " These are women from various backgrounds who are making a difference. Our honorees are building new companies, products, divisions and creating a future of work where women and men can thrive."

About Randstad Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

