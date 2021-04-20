Rancho La Gloria Is The Fastest Growing Beverage Alcohol Brand Of 2021

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho La Gloria - the leading margarita ready to drink cocktail brand made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, real lime juice and premium ingredients - is thrilled to announce a year of 200% growth in 2020across its brand portfolio. Entering 2021 as one of the fastest growing beverage brands around the U.S., Rancho La Gloria's popularity is a testament to its versatility and quality across a range of industry categories, including ready-to-drink and domestic wine due to its unique and proprietary agave wine based formula.

"We are extremely proud of what our team's efforts have accomplished," says Michael Patane, Founder and CEO of Patco Brands. "We started as a small family-owned company and are humbled to be recognized alongside some of the best brands in the industry."

New data shows Rancho La Gloria as one of the fastest growing RTD brands across the country, and a trailblazer in the domestic wine category, recognized in the top 10 list of wine brands in the U.S. ( Shanken News Daily Impact). By the end of 2020, the brand's case depletion reached 1.3 million - over 200% of an increase from 2019 - and is projected to double its success in 2021.

Rancho La Gloria is a staple within the Patco Brandsportfolio, an alcohol innovations company producing premium alcohol beverages. The Margarita brand has amassed a cult following with tequila and margarita enthusiasts over the last several years due to its genuine taste and distinctive 100% Blue Weber Agave profile. The fervent response to the product allowed Rancho La Gloria to rapidly expand nationwide and today, the brand is making waves within the RTD and wine industries as the #8 fastest growing Domestic Wine Brand in the country.

"Rancho La Gloria is the result of consumer-focused creations. In a world where convenience does not always equal quality, we endeavored to produce a drink that was premium, delicious, and practical," says Patane. "We have new innovations and additional surprises planned in 2021. We're excited to continue growing and for the future ahead."

Paying homage to the iconic margarita cocktail and named after the hotel where the Margarita was first invented, Rancho La Gloria offers a variety of flavor twists on its classic original including modern takes on the Peach and Strawberry, Watermelon and Mango Margarita. Available in bottled, canned, and frozen pop varieties, Rancho La Gloria can be found nationwide in major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, H.E.B, Publix, and more. For more information, please visit https://rancholagloria.com/ and check them out on Instagram at @DrinkRancho.

ABOUT RANCHO LA GLORIA

Launched in 2010, Rancho La Gloria offers an array of agave-based, premium canned, bottled and frozen cocktails. All Rancho La Gloria products are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, real lime juice and premium ingredients, and adds a subtle twist to the classic recipe with natural flavors. Paying homage to the iconic margarita cocktail enjoyed the world around, Rancho La Gloria serves up a variety of twists on its classic original including modern takes on the Peach and Watermelon Margarita. A growing go-to and beloved favorite amongst margarita enthusiast and ready to drink fans, Rancho La Gloria is one of the top performing RTD brands in focus markets around the US.

Website: www.rancholagloria.com | Instagram: @DrinkRancho

ABOUT PATCO BRANDS

Patco Brands is a family owned-and-operated import, distribution, marketing, and sales company for innovative and premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready to drink wine based products and other ready to drink offerings, the Patco mission is to exceed all expectations from consumers, associates, and strategic business partners. Quickly becoming one of the industry's favorite beverage alcohol companies since it was founded in 2008, Patco Brands follows four core principles including:

Creating Value: Utilizing a broad network of optimized resources to deliver quality products with large value propositions for retailers and consumers.

Driving Innovation: The Patco team never stops innovating. From flavors and formulations to packaging and distribution; they strive to identify and develop new creative concepts throughout all aspects of our business.

Respect: Relationships are paramount in the beverage world. Patco Brands understand that it's the people you do business with and not just the business itself. Even as the company grows and evolves, each member of the team adheres to the core values that offers partners and customers the best possible products on the market.

Integrity: Everyone at Patco enjoys creating value, driving innovation and consistently 'doing the right thing' which is directly reflected in the company's portfolio. Everyone at Patco Brands has a voice and their vision and opinions are always valued.

Today, the company produces some of the leading and fastest growing ready-to-drink brands in the industry. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.patcobrands.com.

