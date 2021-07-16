RAN Revenues On Track For A Quarter Trillion By 2025 According To Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, cumulative worldwide...

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, cumulative worldwide radio access network (RAN) revenues are projected to approach a quarter Trillion USD over the 2020 to 2025 forecast period to accommodate the surging demand for 5G.

"The global upswing that began in the second half of 2018 has become deeper and stronger, propelling the overall RAN market to continue to surprise on the upside," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "Even with the market surprising on the upside, we believe that there is room for expansion over the near term as the early adopters continue to roll out 5G at an extraordinary pace, resulting in a more upbeat 5-year outlook relative to our last forecast," continued Pongratz.

Other highlights from the Mobile RAN 5-Year Forecast Report:

The unexpected RAN surge is primarily driven by 5G NR. LTE is roughly on target but 5G NR revenues have accelerated.

5G NR RAN revenues to approach $150 Billion to $200 Billion .

to . Cumulative 2020-2025 base station shipments remain on track to surpass 30 M .

. Global macro and small cell transceiver shipments to approach 0.8 Billion.

About the ReportDell'Oro Group's Mobile RAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the Mobile RAN industry by region - North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, China, and Caribbean & Latin America, with tables covering manufacturers' revenue and unit shipments for 5GNR, 5G NR Sub 6 GHz, 5G NR mmW, LTE, WCDMA, and GSM pico, micro, and macro transceiver base stations. The report also covers Open RAN, Virtualized RAN, small cells, and Massive MIMO. To purchase this report, please contact by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro GroupDell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ran-revenues-on-track-for-a-quarter-trillion-by-2025-according-to-delloro-group-301335366.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group