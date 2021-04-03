Ramzi Najjar Author Of 'The YOU Beyond You - The Knowledge Of The Willing' Enters Into Distribution Agreement In India

Ramzi Najjar, serial entrepreneur and a multi-awarded author's, book "The YOU beyond you - The Knowledge of the Willing" enters into a Publishing Agreement with Anecdote Publishing House in India to fix more lives in the pandemic.

BEIRUT, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramzi Najjar, a multi-awarded author, entrepreneur, and thinker, born in Lebanon and growing up amidst conflict and civil-political unrest, and who knows first-hand how hardship has the power to forge a person's personality, has launched mid-2020 his book "The YOU Beyond You- The Knowledge of the Willing." Najjar has now entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Champ Readers in India to publish, and distribute and market the book in India through Anecdote Publishing House.

The book is a condensed summary of his experiences, realizations, reflections, and extensive research on our reality's nature and offers some new concepts on life's dynamics. It first began as daily notes to himself and his own realizations based on personal experiences and life observations.

The manuscript has shortly been awarded the Literary Titan award for the 'Best Book' and the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for 'Best Body/Mind/Spirit Book' and is now finalist in the Foreword Indies Book Awards.

'The YOU Beyond You' is a book not to be ignored and unveils some primary truths of life and its secrets by revealing its dynamics and operation modes. A genuinely transforming read that revolves around the fact that most of our beliefs are a collection of misleading notions grounded in general on what we have been taught or told by others and are rarely a result of self-reflection. The book offers ways to alter this reality by dismantling old beliefs and applying correct ways to uplift one's existence. The book is "A manuscript entailing every dimension of our reality." It demonstrates what makes and breaks life with a narrative based on scientific and psychological theories to determine our " physical reality."

Readers looking for some concepts, notions, and a different approach to life should consider reading this book.

This work offers many insights to the reader on many habits that pollute the body and ways to overcome thoughts and ideas that frame the mind and eliminate factors that impair mental peace. It also shows the path to self-betterment while improving personal habits and the environment around.

The book will help one understand many abstract notions in-depth, thus leading one to a more straightforward spiritual path.

The book has become a very sought-after manuscript, especially in these challenging times, and is acclaimed across the reading community through word of mouth.

Many reviews are left on many sites acclaiming that the knowledge Najjar is offering is a ray of hope and a great help in this pandemic. More information can be found on the author's website at https://ramzinajjar.com

