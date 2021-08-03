Rampiva And Hexa Data Announce Strategic Latin America Partnership

NEW YORK and SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rampiva Global, LLC (Rampiva), a global software company developing automation, reporting and business process management software for data processing and review platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Hexa Data S.R.L. (HexaData), a reseller and solution provider for leading technology products in the areas of digital forensics, mobile forensics, eDiscovery, cybersecurity, data deduplication systems, and network forensics based in Central and South America.

Rampiva Automate is a game changer for digital forensics teams in South America — there's more work every day, and investments in process, automation, and reporting drive productivity.

Rampiva integrates with the Nuix data processing engine to help automate workflows, license management and reporting for users. HexaData's clients can now leverage Rampiva Automate in their digital forensics and eDiscovery environments to improve quality, accelerate speed to results, and build process maturity.

Founded by Nuix alum Juan Carlos Jarandilla Torres, HexaData has the expertise necessary to help clients leverage automation to solve problems.

"Rampiva Automate is a game changer for digital forensics teams in South America — there's more work every day, and investments in process, automation, and reporting drive productivity," said Torres.

"HexaData is an exciting partner for Rampiva," shared Daniel Boteanu, CEO of Rampiva. "We founded Rampiva to help make digital forensics and data analytics more accessible. Juan Carlos' tenure in the industry, HexaData's consultative focus, and the priority they place on training aligns with our vision of enabling clients to harness the value of data."

"This new partnership between Rampiva and HexaData is a great example of why Nuix invests in our Partner Ecosystem. Without partners like HexaData, our clients in Central and South America would struggle to evaluate and onboard technology partners like Rampiva," stated Chris Pogue, Head of Strategic Alliances. "We're excited to see the success of this new effort."

To learn more about Rampiva's automation, reporting, and business process management software, schedule a demo or visit hexa-data.com.

About Hexa Data S.R.L.

HexaData is an eDiscovery and digital forensics service provider and technology reseller in Central and South America. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, the team provides strategic planning, department enhancements, team training and technical education. By providing Nuix, Rampiva and Magnet Forensic solutions to the market, HexaData helps establish and run world-class forensic and discovery departments.

About Rampiva Global, LLC

Rampiva is a global software company developing automation, reporting, and business process management software for data processing and review platforms. Through intuitive and powerful products, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams the insights they require to help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for eDiscovery and forensics teams around the world, including Fortune 500 corporations, government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors. Learn more at rampiva.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Hexa Data S.R.L. Media Contact: Juan Carlos Jarandilla Torres Phone: +591 3 3484880 Email: juancarlos.jarandilla@hexa-data.com

Rampiva Media Contact: Maribel Rivera Phone: +1 347.871.6632 Email: maribel.rivera@rampiva.com

Related Images

rampiva-and-hexadata.png Rampiva and Hexadata

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rampiva-and-hexa-data-announce-strategic-latin-america-partnership-301346717.html

SOURCE Rampiva Global