Ramo Law PC Named One Of California's Most Admired Law Firms

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that the firm has once again been included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says the 2021 list of top firms to work for is comprised of "particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys."

"It's an honor to receive this recognition for a second year in a row," said Founding Partner Elsa Ramo. "We continuously strive to create an inclusive workplace for our team, and a big component of that concerted effort comes from the leadership of both Stephanie Brown and Michelle Chang."

According to the publication, the factors considered in establishing the list included diversity and women's initiatives, company culture, employee compensation, benefits, programs, and work-life balance.

Ramo Law is a boutique, entertainment law firm comprised of professionals from different races, gender and socioeconomic backgrounds - all of whom have a common passion and goal of providing the best quality service in the entertainment industry. "Professional staff and attorneys alike understand the competitive nature of this industry and treat each call, e-mail and interaction with care and precision to ensure that internally and externally the firm retains its reputation as one of the best in the business," says the feature. "The culture of the firm is that its people work hard but know how to laugh and play hard as well. Historically (pre-COVID), the firm sponsored Pizza Fridays; brought in manicurists and a barber for an appreciation event; rented out a cabin at Sundance so the firm could celebrate their projects, network and ski together; did an Escape Room competition to celebrate two senior associate promotions; and for the past 14 years the firm has thrown an epic holiday party with over 500 clients, colleagues and friends."

Ramo founded the firm in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot after several clients approached her to handle their independent productions. The firm's original concentration was for traditionally financed independent films, but today the firm handles business and legal affairs in connection with financing, production and distribution legal for various film and television projects with represented content distributed with studios, networks and various subscription services including Disney+, Netflix, Apple, Peacock and HBO Max.

In 2020, Ramo Law was featured by the Daily Journal in its list of 'Top Boutique Law Firms' and the firm's three partners were named to Variety's "2020 Legal Impact Report" and "2020 Dealmakers Report." Finally, Variety selected Elsa Ramo in 2021 to its Women's Impact Report—only one of four outside counsels to be named to the list.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

