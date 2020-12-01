Ramo Law Named To The Los Angeles Business Journal's List Of Most Admired Law Firms

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that the firm is included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says the list of LA's top firms to work for is comprised of "particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help dive the success of their attorneys."

"It's an honor to receive this recognition surrounding such an important topic," said Founding Partner Elsa Ramo. "We strive to create an inclusive environment for all—our attorneys, our administrative professionals and our clients."

According to the publication, the factors considered in establishing the list included diversity and women's initiatives, company culture, employee compensation, benefits, programs, and work-life balance.

Ramo Law is a boutique firm comprised of people of different race, gender and socioeconomic backgrounds with a common passion and goal of providing the best quality service in the entertainment industry. "Employees understand the competitive nature of the industry and treat each call, e-mail and interaction with care to ensure the firm retains its reputation as one of the best in the business," says the feature. "The culture of the firm is that its people work hard but know how to laugh and play hard as well. Historically (pre-COVID), Ramo Law sponsored Pizza Fridays; brought in manicurists and a barber for an appreciation event; rented out a cabin at Sundance so the firm could celebrate their projects, network and ski together; did an Escape Room competition to celebrate two senior associate promotions; and for the past 14 years the firm has thrown an epic holiday party with over 500 clients, colleagues and friends."

Ramo founded the firm in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot after several clients approached her to handle their independent productions. Now as managing partner to the firm, she handles client matters as well as manages the firm's attorneys and packaging and sales department. The firm's original concentration was for traditionally financed independent films, but this past year the firm has handled financing, production and distribution legal for a variety of projects. 2020 transformed the firm's practice further to include representation of various forms of content providers who are negotiating deals with all subscription services including Disney+, Netflix, Apple and HBO Max.

In 2020, Ramo Law was featured by the Daily Journal in its list of 'Top Boutique Law Firms.' The firm's three partners were named to Variety's "Legal Impact Report" in both 2020 and 2019 and this year Ramo was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Award" and "Leaders in Law Award".

To read the firm's profile in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Admired Law Firms special edition, visit here.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

